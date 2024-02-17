This Is A Time To Invest In GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The GLYC share’s 52-week high remains $3.53, putting it -9.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $207.34M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.55K shares over the past 3 months.

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.13%, and 5.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.44%. Short interest in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.