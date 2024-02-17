This Is A Time To Build A Position In Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.97, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TNGX share’s 52-week high remains $13.03, putting it -8.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.47. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 635.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the last session, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.80, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.91%. Short interest in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw shorts transact 10.51 million shares and set a 14.17 days time to cover.