This Is A Time To Build A Position In Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply a decrease of -1.34% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PRST share’s 52-week high remains $5.74, putting it -2291.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $15.87M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.26K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.34% downside in the last session, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2650, dropping -1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.83%, and -6.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.60%. Short interest in Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Presto Automation Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Presto Automation Inc (PRST) shares are -92.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.36% against 11.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.07 million.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Presto Automation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Presto Automation Inc insiders hold 32.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.42% of the shares at 39.36% float percentage. In total, 26.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 4.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.72 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.97 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Presto Automation Inc (PRST) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF holds roughly 1.46 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 7.55 million.