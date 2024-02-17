There Has Been A -5.47% Decline For GEE Group Inc (AMEX: JOB). So What’s Next?

GEE Group Inc (AMEX:JOB)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -5.47% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The JOB share’s 52-week high remains $0.63, putting it -65.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $40.80M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.26K shares over the past 3 months.

GEE Group Inc (AMEX:JOB) trade information

After registering a -5.47% downside in the last session, GEE Group Inc (JOB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4549, dropping -5.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.31%, and -21.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.01%. Short interest in GEE Group Inc (AMEX:JOB) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.