There Has Been A -15.30% Decline For Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX). So What’s Next?

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply a decrease of -15.30% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The VCNX share’s 52-week high remains $7.89, putting it -966.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $9.26M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

After registering a -15.30% downside in the last session, Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9300, dropping -15.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.56%, and 34.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.48%. Short interest in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw shorts transact 27490.0 shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.