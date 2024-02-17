Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Slid -9.57% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply a decrease of -5.03% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The TPST share’s 52-week high remains $9.77, putting it -158.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 95.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $72.76M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

After registering a -5.03% downside in the last session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.39, dropping -5.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.57%, and -5.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.09%. Short interest in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.