Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS): Is This The Time To Buy?

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.10, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TLS share’s 52-week high remains $5.00, putting it -21.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $285.44M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 453.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the last session, Telos Corp (TLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.43%, and 3.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.33%. Short interest in Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.