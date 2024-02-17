Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ: TLPH) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 21.36% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The TLPH share’s 52-week high remains $1.67, putting it -33.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $21.19M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) trade information

After registering a 21.36% upside in the last session, Talphera Inc. (TLPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6100, jumping 21.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.73%, and 29.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.07%. Short interest in Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.