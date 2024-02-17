T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -13.15% Year-To-Date

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply a decrease of -14.71% or -$0.94 in intraday trading. The TTOO share’s 52-week high remains $89.00, putting it -1533.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $22.07M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.97K shares over the past 3 months.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

After registering a -14.71% downside in the last session, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.95, dropping -14.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.45%, and 21.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.15%. Short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.