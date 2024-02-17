Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR): Can A Stock Be 73.59% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.78, to imply an increase of 17.17% or $1.58 in intraday trading. The SNCR share’s 52-week high remains $10.53, putting it 2.32% up since that peak but still an impressive 74.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $111.79M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.70K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 17.17% upside in the last session, Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.89, jumping 17.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.87%, and 93.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.59%. Short interest in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchronoss Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) shares are 16.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -175.31% against 20.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.10% this quarter before jumping 65.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $42.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $61.63 million and $57.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.50% before dropping -27.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.75% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -175.31% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synchronoss Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Synchronoss Technologies Inc insiders hold 8.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.80% of the shares at 58.80% float percentage. In total, 53.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.08 million shares (or 28.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with 5.33 million shares, or about 12.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.95 million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 6.28 million shares. This is just over 14.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.32 million, or 10.12% of the shares, all valued at about 4.32 million.