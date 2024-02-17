S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 28.52% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SANW share’s 52-week high remains $1.93, putting it -206.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $27.24M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 85.46K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 28.52% upside in the last session, S&W Seed Co (SANW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6627, jumping 28.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.30%, and 11.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.14%. Short interest in S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) saw shorts transact 12960.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

S&W Seed Co (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing S&W Seed Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. S&W Seed Co (SANW) shares are -40.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.12% against 35.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before jumping 53.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27 million.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Co has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. S&W Seed Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

S&W Seed Co insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.47% of the shares at 64.14% float percentage. In total, 61.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price Jennifer C.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.45 million shares (or 40.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with 3.93 million shares, or about 9.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the S&W Seed Co (SANW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.