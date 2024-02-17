Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Up 12.37% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.80, to imply an increase of 2.23% or $1.0 in intraday trading. The GPCR share’s 52-week high remains $75.02, putting it -63.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.80. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 906.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

After registering a 2.23% upside in the last session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.07, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.53%, and 4.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.37%. Short interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 4.26 days time to cover.