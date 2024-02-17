Stock Of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Dropped By -13.25 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.78, to imply a decrease of -7.90% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The TSE share’s 52-week high remains $27.51, putting it -475.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.31. The company has a valuation of $168.26M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.97K shares over the past 3 months.
Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information
After registering a -7.90% downside in the last session, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.29, dropping -7.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.01%, and -13.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.89%. Short interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.
Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Trinseo PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares are -59.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.05% against 20.80%.
TSE Dividends
Trinseo PLC has its next earnings report out on February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trinseo PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 3.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders
Trinseo PLC insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.87% of the shares at 86.31% float percentage. In total, 84.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by M&G Investment Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.63 million shares (or 21.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.61 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.79 million shares, or about 16.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.34 million.
We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trinseo PLC (TSE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 8.7 million.