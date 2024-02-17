Stock Of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Dropped By -13.25 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.78, to imply a decrease of -7.90% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The TSE share’s 52-week high remains $27.51, putting it -475.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.31. The company has a valuation of $168.26M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

After registering a -7.90% downside in the last session, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.29, dropping -7.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.01%, and -13.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.89%. Short interest in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) saw shorts transact 0.74 million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.