Stock Of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Jumped By 15.22 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.65, to imply a decrease of -1.12% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The IHRT share’s 52-week high remains $7.94, putting it -199.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.77. The company has a valuation of $383.35M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 965.54K shares over the past 3 months.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

After registering a -1.12% downside in the last session, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96, dropping -1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.02%, and 15.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.75%. Short interest in iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw shorts transact 6.55 million shares and set a 6.53 days time to cover.