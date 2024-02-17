Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Up 60.00% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80. The STXS share’s 52-week high remains $2.96, putting it -5.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $226.46M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) trade information

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.11%, and 52.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.00%. Short interest in Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) saw shorts transact 0.65 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.