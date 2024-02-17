SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) Recovered 21.67% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -15.20% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $103.52, to imply a decrease of -3.79% or -$4.08 in intraday trading. The SITM share’s 52-week high remains $142.88, putting it -38.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.09. The company has a valuation of $2.35B, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 186.13K shares over the past 3 months.

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

After registering a -3.79% downside in the last session, SiTime Corp (SITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 129.43, dropping -3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.16%, and -11.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.20%. Short interest in SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 8.98 days time to cover.