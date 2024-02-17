Singlepoint Inc (AMEX: SING) Stock Dropped -44.26% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -11.27% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SING share’s 52-week high remains $603.20, putting it -150700.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $0.45M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) trade information

After registering a -11.27% downside in the last session, Singlepoint Inc (SING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5399, dropping -11.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.48%, and -44.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.43%.