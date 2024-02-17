Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Is Up 1.43% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.85, to imply an increase of 2.27% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The SGML share’s 52-week high remains $43.18, putting it -190.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.48. The company has a valuation of $1.63B, with an average of 2.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

After registering a 2.27% upside in the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.97, jumping 2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.43%, and -39.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.90%. Short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw shorts transact 11.16 million shares and set a 10.73 days time to cover.