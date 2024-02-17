Should You Expect Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) To Recover From Its 87.8% Gain From Highs?

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 6.50% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ELEV share’s 52-week high remains $5.89, putting it -99.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $125.11M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

After registering a 6.50% upside in the last session, Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09, jumping 6.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and 7.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 449.35%. Short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw shorts transact 3.52 million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.