Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) After -1052.63% Decline From High?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -1.79% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TCON share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -1052.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $5.82M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the last session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2000, dropping -1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.59%, and 22.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.68%. Short interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.