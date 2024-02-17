Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) After -166.42% Decline From High?

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AMPX share’s 52-week high remains $10.63, putting it -166.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.60. The company has a valuation of $349.68M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 567.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the last session, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.20, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.62%, and -12.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.57%. Short interest in Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.