Should Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) Rally After -1.63% Drop From High?

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.97, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The UIS share’s 52-week high remains $8.10, putting it -1.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.60. The company has a valuation of $545.07M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the last session, Unisys Corp. (UIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.12, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.57%, and 24.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.81%. Short interest in Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) saw shorts transact 1.8 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.