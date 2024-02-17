Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK): Is This The Time To Buy?

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.59, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The STTK share’s 52-week high remains $10.66, putting it -11.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $482.86M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.
Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information
After registering a 6.67% upside in the last session, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.66, jumping 6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.98%, and 13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.50%. Short interest in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.
Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Shattuck Labs Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) shares are 358.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.37% against 15.70%.
STTK Dividends
Shattuck Labs Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shattuck Labs Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders
Shattuck Labs Inc insiders hold 12.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.46% of the shares at 64.42% float percentage. In total, 56.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.37 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.88 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 5.62 million shares, or about 13.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.53 million.
We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 2.51 million.