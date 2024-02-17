Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK): Is This The Time To Buy?

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.59, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The STTK share’s 52-week high remains $10.66, putting it -11.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $482.86M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the last session, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.66, jumping 6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.98%, and 13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.50%. Short interest in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.