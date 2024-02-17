Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.71, to imply an increase of 16.30% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The SRTS share’s 52-week high remains $7.48, putting it -58.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.79. The company has a valuation of $77.10M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 112.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

After registering a 16.30% upside in the last session, Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.97, jumping 16.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.39%, and 73.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.58%. Short interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw shorts transact 37690.0 shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.