Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.71, to imply an increase of 16.30% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The SRTS share’s 52-week high remains $7.48, putting it -58.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.79. The company has a valuation of $77.10M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 112.89K shares over the past 3 months.
Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information
After registering a 16.30% upside in the last session, Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.97, jumping 16.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.39%, and 73.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.58%. Short interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw shorts transact 37690.0 shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.
Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Sensus Healthcare Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) shares are 45.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 10.60%.
SRTS Dividends
Sensus Healthcare Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders
Sensus Healthcare Inc insiders hold 21.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.88% of the shares at 21.47% float percentage. In total, 16.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 4.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.45 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.37 million shares, or about 2.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.16 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.65 million.