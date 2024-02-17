Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Surged 147.97% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.87, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SRRK share’s 52-week high remains $21.17, putting it -33.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.56. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 862.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.09, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.05%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.59%. Short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw shorts transact 11.4 million shares and set a 17.33 days time to cover.