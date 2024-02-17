Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Has Dropped -24.03% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 9.60% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The STRC share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -690.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $14.17M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

After registering a 9.60% upside in the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800, jumping 9.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.40%, and -14.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.03%. Short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.