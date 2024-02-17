Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Has Dropped -24.03% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 9.60% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The STRC share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -690.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $14.17M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.97K shares over the past 3 months.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information
After registering a 9.60% upside in the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800, jumping 9.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.40%, and -14.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.03%. Short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.
STRC Dividends
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders hold 48.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.92% of the shares at 28.76% float percentage. In total, 14.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Steel Partners Holdings, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.62 million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.
We also have BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.