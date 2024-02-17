Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) Spiked 27.36% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 11.57% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The RZLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.68, putting it -98.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $53.50M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) trade information

After registering a 11.57% upside in the last session, Rezolute Inc (RZLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4100, jumping 11.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.36%, and 35.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.02%. Short interest in Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.