Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB): Can A Stock Be Down -28.39% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply an increase of 13.50% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The RENB share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -131.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $326.13M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) trade information

After registering a 13.50% upside in the last session, Renovaro Inc. (RENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60, jumping 13.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.63%, and -49.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.39%. Short interest in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 6.04 days time to cover.