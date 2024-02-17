Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.38, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The RELY share’s 52-week high remains $27.95, putting it -52.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.25. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.61, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.93%, and 13.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.36%. Short interest in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) saw shorts transact 6.67 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.