RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 4.51% Year-To-Date

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.97, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The RAPT share’s 52-week high remains $31.45, putting it -21.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.47. The company has a valuation of $893.37M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.50K shares over the past 3 months.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the last session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.35, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.80%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.51%. Short interest in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw shorts transact 3.95 million shares and set a 9.11 days time to cover.