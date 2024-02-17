RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 4.51% Year-To-Date

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.97, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The RAPT share’s 52-week high remains $31.45, putting it -21.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.47. The company has a valuation of $893.37M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.50K shares over the past 3 months.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information
After registering a 1.68% upside in the last session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.35, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.80%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.51%. Short interest in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw shorts transact 3.95 million shares and set a 9.11 days time to cover.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing RAPT Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) shares are 34.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.16% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.80% this quarter before falling -7.90% for the next one.
RAPT Dividends
RAPT Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RAPT Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders
RAPT Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.81% of the shares at 105.79% float percentage. In total, 103.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 12.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.36 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.49 million shares, or about 10.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $65.22 million.
We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 million, or 3.50% of the shares, all valued at about 22.46 million.