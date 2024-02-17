Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) Surging 6.21% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.50, to imply an increase of 18.61% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The QUAD share’s 52-week high remains $6.41, putting it 1.38% up since that peak but still an impressive 58.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.68. The company has a valuation of $333.51M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) trade information

After registering a 18.61% upside in the last session, Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.59, jumping 18.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.45%, and 29.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.93%. Short interest in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 20.7 days time to cover.