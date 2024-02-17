Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Is Worth Considering At $7.11

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The PBYI share’s 52-week high remains $7.73, putting it -8.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $338.22M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.73, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.01%, and 38.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.20%. Short interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw shorts transact 3.21 million shares and set a 7.62 days time to cover.