Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM) Stock Falling -17.50% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply a decrease of -20.00% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The PWM share’s 52-week high remains $31.88, putting it -2315.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $11.88M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 102.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) trade information

After registering a -20.00% downside in the last session, Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000, dropping -20.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -17.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.14%. Short interest in Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) saw shorts transact 3870.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.