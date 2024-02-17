Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX) Stock Has Gained 28.42% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply a decrease of -1.08% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PSTX share’s 52-week high remains $7.31, putting it -99.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $349.97M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 969.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

After registering a -1.08% downside in the last session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.91, dropping -1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 28.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.93%. Short interest in Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw shorts transact 3.62 million shares and set a 6.07 days time to cover.