Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.44, to imply an increase of 3.51% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $76.78, putting it -431.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.91. The company has a valuation of $277.39M, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 579.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a 3.51% upside in the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.56, jumping 3.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.63%, and -22.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.85%. Short interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) saw shorts transact 2.93 million shares and set a 4.93 days time to cover.