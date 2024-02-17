PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (NASDAQ: PDSB) Stock Falls -1.10 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.40, to imply a decrease of -1.10% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The PDSB share’s 52-week high remains $10.27, putting it -90.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $167.99M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.17K shares over the past 3 months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

After registering a -1.10% downside in the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.57, dropping -1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and 25.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.65%. Short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw shorts transact 5.28 million shares and set a 7.32 days time to cover.