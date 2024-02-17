PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD): How Can A Stock Be Down -12.95% Year To Date, But Still Loser

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply an increase of 24.36% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The PXMD share’s 52-week high remains $48.45, putting it -7240.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $2.99M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

After registering a 24.36% upside in the last session, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6950, jumping 24.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.90%, and 11.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.95%. Short interest in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw shorts transact 12860.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.