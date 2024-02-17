Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Loss Of -2.29 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.41, to imply a decrease of -3.94% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The OM share’s 52-week high remains $25.67, putting it -652.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.73. The company has a valuation of $171.18M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 926.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

After registering a -3.94% downside in the last session, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.67, dropping -3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -2.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.97%. Short interest in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) saw shorts transact 8.32 million shares and set a 7.32 days time to cover.