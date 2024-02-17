Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) Stock Has Gained 74.50% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The OPGN share’s 52-week high remains $3.84, putting it -734.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $4.55M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the last session, Opgen Inc (OPGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4779, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.71%, and 74.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.33%. Short interest in Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw shorts transact 23700.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.