Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Gain Of 12.45 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply a decrease of -11.95% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The ONDS share’s 52-week high remains $2.42, putting it -72.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $86.73M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 471.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

After registering a -11.95% downside in the last session, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6573, dropping -11.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.41%, and 12.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.50%. Short interest in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw shorts transact 1.79 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.