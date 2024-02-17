ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Recovered 39.46% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -14.38% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.84, to imply a decrease of -7.00% or -$3.0 in intraday trading. The ODD share’s 52-week high remains $56.00, putting it -40.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.12. The company has a valuation of $2.25B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 467.09K shares over the past 3 months.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

After registering a -7.00% downside in the last session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.25, dropping -7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.71%, and -6.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.38%. Short interest in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) saw shorts transact 3.13 million shares and set a 6.18 days time to cover.