Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Dropped -96.63% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply a decrease of -7.57% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The NXU share’s 52-week high remains $189.00, putting it -19384.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $0.38M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

After registering a -7.57% downside in the last session, Nxu Inc (NXU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1499, dropping -7.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and -25.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.80%. Short interest in Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) saw shorts transact 0.35 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.