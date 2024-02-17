Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Has Fallen -24.86% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply a decrease of -3.35% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The NUVB share’s 52-week high remains $2.16, putting it -24.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $380.50M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 785.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

After registering a -3.35% downside in the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8100, dropping -3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.70%, and 15.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.57%. Short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) saw shorts transact 3.09 million shares and set a 4.57 days time to cover.