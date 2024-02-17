Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.09, to imply a decrease of -3.76% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The WRAP share’s 52-week high remains $7.01, putting it -71.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $180.82M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 535.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

After registering a -3.76% downside in the last session, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.60, dropping -3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.50%, and 20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.94%. Short interest in Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw shorts transact 4.92 million shares and set a 6.4 days time to cover.