Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -3.29% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The WHLR share’s 52-week high remains $17.40, putting it -10135.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $11.71M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

After registering a -3.29% downside in the last session, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1935, dropping -3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and -23.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.58%. Short interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.