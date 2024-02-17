Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply a decrease of -16.05% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The WBUY share’s 52-week high remains $14.30, putting it -2942.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $24.73M, with an average of 1.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) trade information

After registering a -16.05% downside in the last session, Webuy Global Ltd (WBUY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8183, dropping -16.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.61%, and 18.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.43%. Short interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) saw shorts transact 67630.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.