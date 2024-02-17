Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.32, to imply an increase of 9.34% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The TNYA share’s 52-week high remains $8.09, putting it -28.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $430.46M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 482.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

After registering a 9.34% upside in the last session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.35, jumping 9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.27%, and 98.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.06%. Short interest in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.