Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.73, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The TEO share’s 52-week high remains $8.87, putting it -14.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $970.97M, with an average of 94110.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.96, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.74%, and 11.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.11%. Short interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 6.52 days time to cover.