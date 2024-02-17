Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.73, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The TEO share’s 52-week high remains $8.87, putting it -14.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $970.97M, with an average of 94110.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.06K shares over the past 3 months.
Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO) trade information
After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.96, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.74%, and 11.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.11%. Short interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 6.52 days time to cover.
Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) shares are 39.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -229.17% against -19.10%.
TEO Dividends
Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE:TEO)’s Major holders
Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.17% of the shares at 2.17% float percentage. In total, 2.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redwood Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 2.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.17 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 2.44 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.71 million.
We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21000.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.