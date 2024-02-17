Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -598.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $2.28M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.17K shares over the past 3 months.
Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information
After registering a 3.55% upside in the last session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800, jumping 3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.80%, and 53.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.69%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 15080.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.
TAOP Dividends
Taoping Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taoping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders
Taoping Inc. insiders hold 27.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.15% of the shares at 4.35% float percentage. In total, 3.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2971.0 shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1979.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 2163.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1441.0.
We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 2608.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6154.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 374.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 261.0.