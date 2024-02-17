Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -598.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $2.28M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the last session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800, jumping 3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.80%, and 53.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.69%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 15080.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.