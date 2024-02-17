Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.45, to imply an increase of 0.70% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SNBR share’s 52-week high remains $40.24, putting it -251.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.00. The company has a valuation of $254.53M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.22K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.70% upside in the last session, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.00, jumping 0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.37%, and 5.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.79%. Short interest in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw shorts transact 2.64 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sleep Number Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) shares are -54.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -128.75% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -266.70% this quarter before falling -15.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $420.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $481.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $497.53 million and $526.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.40% before dropping -8.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.71% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -127.37% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.80% annually.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corp has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sleep Number Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Sleep Number Corp insiders hold 4.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.20% of the shares at 91.63% float percentage. In total, 87.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stadium Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 9.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.71 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $19.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 6.75 million.